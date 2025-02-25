Spencer Pratt is still trying to "process" the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost their home in the wildfires

The 41-year-old star and Heidi Montag, his wife, lost their Pacific Palisades home during the devastating wildfires in January, and Spencer has now admitted that he's still struggling to come to terms with the situation.

Spencer - who has been married to Heidi since 2008 - told E! News: "I'd say ‘not good’ is the honest answer. The last two days have been the hardest for some reason.

"I don't know if Heidi was processing sooner than I was, and I was so focused on Heidi's music success that I didn't have time to think about our situation."

Fans of the celebrity duo have shown their support over recent times by sending Heidi's 2010 album to the summit of the iTunes charts.

Despite this, Heidi has revealed that they're still facing "a long road ahead".

The reality TV star shared: "It's still so fresh. It seems kind of like old news to other people, but there's a long road ahead and it's gonna take years to get our life back. And hopefully we can."

Spencer previously admitted that his wife's music success was helping him through the heartbreak of losing their home.

Spencer - who is best known for starring on 'The Hills' - told Variety in January: "Based on what people are telling me, the music business is about touring, it’s about merchandise, it’s about all the things that come with it; that’s how the artists make money unless you’re doing billions of streams, which I’m still energetically [pushing]. It’s not happening yet!

"I’m being optimistic because truly, it’s the only way to get through all this."