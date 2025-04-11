Spencer Pratt has yet to find "peace" after losing his home in the LA wildfires.

Spencer Pratt has yet to find 'peace' after he and Heidi Montag lost their home in the LA wildfires

The 41-year-old reality star - who has been married to 'The Hills' co-star Heidi Montag, 38, since 2008 and has sons Gunner, seven, and two-year-old Ryker with her - saw his family home go up in flames amid the Pacific Palisades disaster in January, and explained that the whole ordeal has affected his family.

He told E! News: "It’s not peace—it’s anger. My mom’s crying all day long. I don’t think my mom’s stopped crying."

In the wake of the fires, Heidi's pop album 'Superficial' - which was initially released in 2010 - has had something of a resurgence thanks to fans streaming and downloading it, and Spencer noted that the fans have just treated his wife "like the superstar" he sees her as in the first place.

He said: "I’m so happy for her, but I didn’t do this. I’ve been hyping Heidi, and now it’s her time to shine. They treated her like the superstar I’ve always seen.

"It was so awesome!"

Earlier this year, Spencer admitted that he was "still trying to process" everything since the tragedy unfolded.

He said: " "I'd say ‘not good’ is the honest answer. The last two days have been the hardest for some reason.

"I don't know if Heidi was processing sooner than I was, and I was so focused on Heidi's music success that I didn't have time to think about our situation."

Heidi has also spoken out about the impact of the fires as she recalled that she was left with just a short amount of time to salvage her children's teddy bears before their house went up in flames.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' alongside her husband, she said: "Spencer was like 'Grab anything you wanna keep..' and I was like 'How do you choose?' My brain actually stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can't replace. So I grabbed my kids' teddy bears.

"It's a place that you love, that you live. That's a refuge from the world and to have that be gone is a really difficult concept to continue dealing with."

Heidi explained that she and her husband were "house poor" prior to the fire, meaning that they owned their home outright but still have to work to pay for everything else.

She said: "We were house poor, as they call it, we have a house and everything else is a hustle, it's a grind. So, yeah, we're definitely counting every dollar that we make. We're working really hard. We take one trip a year."