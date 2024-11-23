Stanley Tucci is "very good" with the idea of death.

Stanley Tucci is 'very good' with the idea of death

The 64-year-old actor - who is married to Felicity Blunt and has Matteo, nine, and six-year-old Emilia with her but also has twins Isabel and Nicolo, 24, as well as Camilla, 21, with his late first wife Kate - noted that his heritage has allowed him to be comfortable with mortality and wants to be honest with his children about it.

He told The Sunday Telegraph: "You know, we Italians are actually very good with death because the families there were so large, there was always someone to mourn."

"It does come up a lot in our household, because my first wife passed away, and so the younger ones would look at old photos of her and get confused. But, you know, we’re all going to die. None of us is going to go on forever. How else can we face up to that but with the truth?"

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star - whose first wife passed away as a result of breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 47 - underwent intense treatment for an oral form of the disease in 2017 but admitted that he was left with no choice but to return to work as soon as possible because he needed to earn money even though he was still working on his recuperation.

He said: "I realised I didn’t have the energy that I previously had. I’d undergone all these treatments, and getting my strength back."

"It took a long time, but I felt I had to get back to work because I had to make money. So it was hard."