Stanley Tucci has "no idea" how he became a sex symbol.

The 63-year-old actor has been widely noted for his attractiveness in recent years but joked that people around the world must have been "desperate" to label him as an object of beauty in the first place.

He told Page Six: "I have no idea [how it happened]. People must have been desperate is all I can say!"

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star attained his new status when he was making cocktails at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns and as a result, he then fronted the Emmy Award-winning docuseries 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy' for CNN and is pleased to now be able to do a "mix" of things in his career, including a brand new cookbook titled 'What I Ate In One Year'.

He said: "That fact that I’m able to still go and do movies and all that stuff and television, it’s a nice mix. A cookbook is something I've always wanted to do. My parents had really great taste and always talked about the cookware … I always wanted to design something."

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' actor - who is married to Felicity Blunt and has Matteo, nine and Emilia, six, with her as well as twins Isabel and Nicolo, 24, and Camilla Tucci with his late wife Kate - previously insisted that he had no feelings of resentment towards his new status as a Hollywood sex symbol and actually felt "glad" that it had all happened.

He told People: "Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful.

"It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad. "