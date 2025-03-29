Jenny McCarthy "almost died" after going vegan.

The 52-year-old TV star has revealed that she "became so ill" after adopting a vegan diet.

Jenny said on the 'Heal Me' podcast: "I became so ill from being a vegan. I tried vegan and I almost died. I literally almost died."

Jenny's health troubles ultimately led to her being diagnosed with Celiac disease, a chronic digestive disorder triggered by gluten, the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.

The condition causes the immune system to attack the small intestine, which in turn impairs nutrient absorption.

Jenny said: "I didn’t know I had a gluten and dairy problem. I thought everyone got sick when they ate."

The actress recalled feeling "exhausted and fatigued" amid her health woes.

She shared: "I can’t have carbs and everything is a carb.

"I’m also, like, allergic to soy and everything - I was literally dying. I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess."

Jenny has recently adopted a carnivore diet and it appears to be working for her.

The TV star said: "It has been f****** incredible for me."

Last year, Jenny launched a line of vegan eyelashes.

The actress founded Formless Beauty, her make-up brand, in 2021, and she added vegan eyelashes - called 3D Faux Mink Lashes - to the company's list of products in 2024.

She told PEOPLE at the time: "I don't know if you've ever tried or wear strip lashes, but I was out of my mind with them because they are all so heavy.

"How are we wearing these lashes that literally go past your eyebrows, and you're looking like it's Halloween? I wanted a natural-looking lash with a thin strip that was light and fluffy."

Formless Beauty began its existence by selling lip glosses, before the company expanded into eyeshadow and mascara.

Jenny eventually decided to launch a line of vegan eyelashes, revealing that she's particularly keen to create "clean" products.

Reflecting on the evolution of her brand, Jenny shared: "I probably spend 13 hours a day working on this brand. I am knee-deep in the testing, with researching and then trying it out."