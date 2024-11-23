Star Wars' actress Kelly Marie Tran comes out as queer

'Star Wars' actress Kelly Marie Tran has come out as queer.

The 35-year-old actress - who shot to fame as Rose Tico in 'The Last Jedi' - opened up about her sexuality while talking about her upcoming movie 'The Wedding Banquet', in which she plays a lesbian.

She told Vanity Fair: "I haven't said this publicly yet, but I'm a queer person. I'm here doing this amazing movie with these amazing people. I've never been in a queer space before. I've never truly felt this accepted before.

"The thing that really excited me about it was I got to play a person that I felt like I knew. I don't feel like I'm acting at all in this movie."

The film also stars Bowen Yang, Han Gi-chan and Lily Gladstone, with Kelly taking on the role of Angela, a woman trying to have a baby through IVF with her girlfriend Lee (Gladstone).

Joan Chen plays Angela's mother in the movie and Kelly spoke about coming out to her mother in real life.

She said: "I came out to my mom in a very specific experience. The scenes that I have with Joan Chen in this movie are very similar to the experience that I had."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously shared that she believes her character in Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' is queer and that she would love to do a queer sequel.

She told VF in 2021: "I think if you're a person watching this movie and you see representation in a way that feels really real and authentic to you, then it is real and authentic. I think it might get be in trouble for saying that but whatever."