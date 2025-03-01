Stephanie Beacham still has no plans to tie the knot again.

The 77-year-old 'Dynasty' star was married to fellow actor John McEnery between 1973 and 1979 - with whom she has two daughters - and she has been with her current partner Bernie Greenwood since 2008.

Stephanie insists she doesn't see the point in walking down the aisle again.

She told Best UK: "We didn't bother to get married.

"And we still can get married, but it just didn't seem to have any point.

"We thought, why bother?

"We're as happy as anything, so if it isn't broke, don't fix it."

Some years ago, Bernie had actually asked Stephanie to marry him and although she initially accepted.

She told OK! Magazine: "Bernie says, 'Why did you say yes then?' to the proposal. And I say, 'Because it was one of the most romantic things that's ever happened to me. I could never have said no.' But we've never been able to agree or decide what sort of [wedding we want] because we're married, for heaven's sake, we're just not [actually] married. It's just that it would make no difference. And the idea of a fussed-up wedding is just not what I could be bothered with.

"But we may just do it. We may suddenly say, 'Oh, for heaven's sake, shall we have a party this afternoon and just get married?' We just haven't and it's for no other reason than we can't quite come to understand what sort of a wedding we would have."

Elsewhere, Stephanie spoke about her relationship with 'Dynasty' co-star Dame Joan Collins, 91.

The pair portrayed wealthy women Sable Colby and Alexis Colby in the iconic soap opera in the 1980s.

Asked if they are in touch, she said: "We were stars playing billionaires.

"It wasn't just shoulder pads that were big - there was no modesty about the Eighties, and we represented it in such a vivid way.

"I've not seen Joan since her 90th birthday party.

"It was a great night!

"She's a force of nature, who has my complete respect."