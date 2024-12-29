Stephen Fry became "afraid" of making basic movements after he fell from a stage in 2023.

Stephen Fry suffered a fall in September 2023

The 67-year-old actor battled chronic pain after he fell at The O2 in London, and Stephen has admitted that it changed his entire approach to life for a period of time.

Stephen - who is now off medication and pain free - told BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme: "You almost call it a friend and say 'It's OK, I know why you're there' and you're not a failure on the part of evolution, or God, or whatever you want to call nature."

The veteran actor discussed his health troubles with Professor Irene Tracey, the vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, who has dedicated her career to exploring the treatment of pain.

He asked her: "Are we wrong to believe that it's rather British to think that pain is something that should be endured?"

Stephen also observed that people sometimes believe "we should suffer if we have this injury, that it is the natural course".

The actor suffered his fall in September 2023, and he subsequently acknowledged that he was "very fortunate" to still be able to walk.

Stephen said on 'Good Morning Britain': "It was pretty nasty. I broke my leg in two places, my pelvis in four places and a bunch of ribs, so it was really quite serious.

"I was giving this lecture. When I finished I took my bow and walked off stage not knowing that the bulk of the stage I was walking on had a six foot drop onto concrete. It was grim.

"The orthopedic surgeon made it clear that he was dealing with people who had had a fall from lesser heights, who might not walk again.

"The two things that you don't want to hit are your skull or your spine. And I was very fortunate that I didn't, so there was no suggestion of either cognitive impairment."