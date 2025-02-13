Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mom is planning legal action over Allison Holker's memoir.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mom isn't happy about Allison Holker's memoir

The 36-year-old dancer recently released her book 'This Far', which includes various revelations about her late husband - who took his own life in 2022 aged 40 - and Connie Boss Alexander is so "appalled" by the contents of the tome, she is consulting a lawyer to see what can be done.

Connie shared a statement on Instagram which read: "We, the Boss family, are completely appalled by the misleading accounts and inconsistencies in Allison's book. As a family, we have repeatedly shown compassion toward Allison despite her disrespectful and evasive actions since Stephen's passing. Her portrayal of Stephen appears to reshape his story into a narrative that aligns with her perspective.

"These statements, along with her insensitive opinions about mental health, add unnecessary hurt during an already difficult time.

“Stephen does not deserve this treatment, in life or death and her accounts cause us to doubt everything she has uttered publicly and privately.

Due to the unproven statements published in Allison's memoir, we have decided to seek legal counsel to examine this matter. There are a lot of unanswered questions and we want answers."

Connie urged fans to donate to a fundraiser to help cover legal fees.

She wrote: "Over the past two years, we have extended the olive branch countless times and the only time we get acknowledgment is when we address the public. It is time that we seek a remedy to find closure.

"Please support us in our efforts as we explore legal counsel. GoFundMe link in bio. Thank you so much for your support, as we honor Stephen’s legacy.(sic)"

The matriarch had previously criticised Allison - who has Weslie, 16, Maddox, eight, and six-year-old Zaia with her late husband - for alleging i her book that the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' star had left behind a “cornucopia of drugs” in their home.

Speaking to Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings' earlier this week, she said: “I don't believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem.

“And don't get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, 'cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we're not aware of.

“If that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there's a way to say that in general without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that's there for his children.”