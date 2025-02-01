Sterling K Brown thinks 'Black Panther' was a "cultural moment".

Sterling K Brown starred in the 2018 Marvel movie

The 48-year-old actor starred in the 2018 superhero movie, and Sterling feels proud to be associated with the project, as it was the first Marvel film that featured a predominantly black cast.

Sterling - who starred in the movie alongside the likes of Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan - told Sky News: "I remember reading that script - they don't give it to you - you have to read it and then turn it back or your hands burn off or something like that…

"I remember thinking, this is a cultural moment. This is so big, not only for black America but for black people across the globe to see themselves front and centre in the largest, most zeitgeisty pop cultural machine in the world right now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Sterling was thrilled by the film's cultural impact in the US and overseas.

He shared: "I just want to be a part of history. It was history. It was awesome."

Meanwhile, Sterling previously revealed that he will allow his kids to decide their own futures.

The 'American Fiction' star - who has sons Amare, eight, and Andrew, 13, with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe - wants his children to decide for themselves what they want to do with their lives.

Sterling - who has been married to Ryan since 2007 - told PEOPLE: "There's this idea I think that both of us agree on, most of the time, is that they're not to be moulded into versions of us. That they kind of are who they are when they come to you. And we're just trying to shepherd them to become the best version of who they already are, right?"