Sterling K. Brown was unimpressed when his wife filmed a sex scene with her celebrity crush.

The 'Paradise' actor's spouse, Ryan Michelle Bathe, shared the screen with Boris Kodjoe in 'All About Us' just months after they tied the knot in 2006, and the 48-year-old star admitted he wasn't too happy about it because of a conversation they had recently had.

Speaking to Sherri Shepherd on 'Sherri', Sterling said: "When we first got married, I asked her, I said, 'Who is your celebrity crush?' Who is it?' She goes, 'Boris,' like, she didn't pause. Boris [Kodjoe].

"Sherri, within two months, she was playing Boris' wife in a movie, called 'All About Us', right?"

Sterling was filming 'Supernatural' in Canada at the time and remembered calling Ryan to find out how the shoot was going, only to learn things were going to get more intimate than he'd anticipated.

He recalled: "She said, 'Listen.' They had a sex scene that they added into the [script].'

"I've been told that I can't use the t-word on daytime television, so I'm gonna say, 'Oh, so you gotta have naked breasts on his chest? And she's like, 'No, I'm gonna use the Band-Aids.'"

However, during a later call, Ryan - who has two children with her spouse - admitted her plans to keep her breasts covered had failed, which the former 'This Is Us' star took as a green light for him to "go for it" with his own sex scenes.

Ryan told Sterling: "It went really well, he was so respectful, so cool. But it was really humid in the room, and I had a tough time keeping the Band-Aids on."

He replied: "You just wanted naked breasts on Boris' chest!"

He added: "So, because of that, any other scene that Brown does, I'm like, 'I'm going for it. Man, I'm going for it!"

Sherri asked if Boris and his wife, Nicole Ari Parker, knew about Ryan's crush and her husband confirmed they "absolutely do" - so he is planning revenge.

He quipped: "As a matter of fact we saw them on Oscar night at the gold party, which is the party that Jay-Z and Beyonce do together, we had a great time.

"And Nicole and I are looking for project to do together. So we about to flip it!"