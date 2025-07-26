Steve Aoki has become a dad.

Steve Aoki and his wife have welcomed a baby boy

The 47-year-old DJ and his wife Sasha have welcomed a baby boy into the world, with the loved-up duo sharing the news via a joint Instagram post.

The couple - who tied the knot in 2024 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Rocky77 has arrived! We’re so in love with him already [heart emoji]

"Even more special is that we get to celebrate our son’s birth on the same day as our wedding anniversary. Surprise arrival he came out on his own time already writing his first chapter of life. Let the adventures begin! [heart emojis] (sic)"

The joint Instagram post also featured a photo of their baby boy's tiny feet.

Steve actually announced news of his wife's pregnancy during a concert in Dubai in January.

As Sasha appeared on stage, Steve told the crowd: "This is a special moment. This is my wife, and we're having a baby."

The DJ also revealed the gender of their unborn baby by smashing his face into a cake with blue icing.

The cake had the word "AOKI" written on it in blue and pink icing, and a message appeared on a big screen behind Steve and Sasha that confirmed their baby's gender.

The message simply read: "It's A Boy!"

Steve - who shared a passionate on-stage kiss with his wife - then shouted: "We're having a boy!"

The music star - who is one of the world's best-known DJs - is famed for throwing cakes at fans during his shows.

Meanwhile, Sasha also took to social media at the time to reveal that she was expecting a baby boy.

She described her pregnancy as her "biggest collaboration yet" with her husband.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our biggest collaboration yet. Baby Aoki loading @steveaoki #genderreveal #babyboy [heart emoji] (sic)"

In response, Steve - who was previously married to model Tiernan Cowling between 2015 and 2018 - wrote in the comments: "The best mom right here."