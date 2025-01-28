Steve Aoki is to be a father for the first time.

The 47-year-old DJ used his concert at Barasti Beach in Dubai on Saturday (25.01.25) to introduce wife Sasha to the audience and reveal she is pregnant, before embarking on a live gender reveal.

In a video shared to his Instagram, Sasha came out on stage and her husband said: “This is my wife, and we’re having a baby.

“We’re going to find out if it’s a boy or if it’s a girl."

The stage crew then brought out a white cake with 'Aoki' spelled out in blue and pink letters and Sasha began to smash it into the producer's face while blue confetti and smoke filled the air to let everyone know they are expecting a baby boy.

And a message flashed on the screen that said: “It’s A Boy!!”

As the audience cheered, Steve, who had blue icing all over his face, shouted: “It’s a boy! We have a little boy.”

The 'Waste It On Me' hitmaker - who married Sasha last July - previously expressed his desire to "live forever" and he is excited about advances in "brain technology" that he hopes will make his dream possible.

Speaking on the 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger' show, he said: “My passion is in what’s in the future with brain technology. The angle is finding a way to live forever, and that sounds kind of scary and crazy when you say that. … My mom’s 78. I want to see her live to 120. I want to say, ‘Mom, you have another 50 more years left,’ you know?”

Steve is hoping to use technology developed by the Alcor Life Foundation, who reportedly charge $220,000 to be frozen, in the hope of being able to "come back" one day

He explained: "So Alcor is a facility that deep freezes your body. … If I’m so lucky to die in a hospital situation where they can move my whole body and quickly get my body — my brain most importantly — into this deep Kelvin temperature, and … if there’s technology to actually bring you back, then I could come back."

However, he admitted his mother and sister don't share his enthusiasm for freezing themselves after his death and he thinks it would be "sad" to go through the process on his own and end up alone in the distant future.

He added: "But it’s like the sad thing is, I don’t want to come back and my whole family’s gone. That’s why I’m … asking my whole family, ‘Let’s at least all do it together.'”