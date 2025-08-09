Steve Burton has resolved his custody battle with ex-wife Sheree.

Steve Burton has agreed a custody deal

The General Hospital star - who has Makena, 21, Jack, 19, and 10-year-old Brooklyn with his former spouse - split from the 47-year-old fitness coach in 2022 after she got pregnant with another man's child, and on Tuesday (05.08.25), the former couple had a court hearing in Orange County, California, to address arrangements for their youngest child.

According to an order obtained by Us Weekly magazine, Brooklyn will be with Steve on alternating weekends and one other day during the week, with the rest of her time spent with Sheree.

The former couple also agreed a holiday and vacation schedule, and have been ordered to attend co-parenting therapy, for which they must both cover the cost.

The 55-year-old actor and his former spouse - who has Izabella, two, and Addy, six months, with new husband Jason Amador - agreed a divorce settlement in December 2023, in which they agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Steve was to pay $10,000 a month in child support and a one-off lump sum of $50,000 instead of giving Sheree spousal support.

The actor - who married chef Michelle Lundstrom in May - previously claimed his ex-wife moved to Tennessee after their divorce, prompting him to give up his home in California to follow in order to be near his kids.

But in court documents submitted last November, he alleged Sheree then had a change of heart and decided to return to California.

He said: “I would not have moved to Tennessee and completely changed my life had it not been for Sheree’s decision to move there.”

Sheree also denied his allegations that she was making it hard for him to see Brooklyn and insisted his version of events over the move was wrong.

She also opposed his request for 50/50 custody time.

Steve blasted his former wife's behaviour and the impact he felt it had had on their young daughter.

He wrote: “Sheree has seemingly forgotten how our family ended up in his situation. It was Sheree who had an extramarital affair, became pregnant with another man’s child and immediately moved him into her home after our separation, without informing me she would be doing so.

“The sudden change in family dynamics had to be incredibly confusing and traumatising for Brooklyn who was only seven years old at the time."