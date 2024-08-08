Steve Burton has found love again.

Steve Burton and Michelle Lustrom have found love

The 'General Hospital' actor split from wife Sheree Gustin after over 20 years of marriage in June 2022 after she got pregnant by another man, and he's now found happiness with chef Michelle Lundstrom.

Steve shared a photo of them embracing on his Instagram Story and wrote: "When you find someone who feels like home. Unpack."

It seems the couple have been dating for a few months but have managed to keep their romance under the radar.

They stepped out together at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, with the 'Barbecue Showdown 2' contestant sharing some photos of their "first red carpet together" on Instagram.

She gushed in the caption: “Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments + messages. I’m truly grateful [heart and prayer emoji] (sic)"

Later that month, Michelle, 43, shared a reel of her favourite times with Steve in honour of the soap star's 54th birthday.

She wrote: “Happiest birthday my love @1steveburton It’s a better place with you in this world. Anyone that has you in their life in any capacity is truly blessed.

“I think I’ll forever be in awe of what an incredible man and human you are. Thank you for wearing the largest fanny pack in Disney + sharing your beautiful life alongside mine. Wishing you a million more special memories smiles, you deserve it all!”

Steve and Sheree - who have Mackena, 20, Jack, 18, and 10-year-old Brooklyn together - finalised their divorce in December 2023.

They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their younger children, with Steve agreeing to pay Sheree $12,500 a month in child support, which works out as $10,000 for Brooklyn - until she turns 18 - and $2,500 for Jack.

In April, Steve's payments were reduced to $10,000 a month after Jack turned 18.

The former couple waived their right to spousal support "now or at any time in the future, regardless of the unforeseen circumstances that may exist in the future".

But Steve is paying Sheree $50,000, in $2,500 per month instalments, as retroactive support.