Steve Buscemi stunned a Brooklyn audience when he stepped to the podium at an erotic literary event and read aloud a notoriously graphic love letter by James Joyce.

Steve Buscemi stunned a Brooklyn audience when he stepped to the podium at an erotic literary event and read aloud a notoriously graphic love letter by James Joyce

The actor, 67, appeared at Laura Desiree’s Eros Unbound night at the Red Pavilion in Bushwick, and read the work, including its repeated references to “dirty farts” in front of a star-studded crowd including Austin Butler.

Attendees told Page Six the Fargo star delivered Irish literary icon Joyce’s famous letter to his partner Nora Barnacle with theatrical flair – even adopting an Irish accent as he described the writer’s sexual fixation on what he called his “dirty little f***bird”.

An audience member told the outlet: “He had the crowd in stitches and everyone was cheering him on.” Another described the atmosphere as a mix of “actors, writers, voyeurs, submissives on chains, daddies in leather and sex workers”.

Austin Butler, 34, sat in a banquette alongside Steve’s partner Karen Ho.

Author James Frey was also present, while the evening included a performance by Haitian dancer Fabricio Seraphin.

The performance added another chapter to Steve’s long and varied career.

Known for his distinctive presence in films including Reservoir Dogs, Fargo and The Big Lebowski, he has moved fluidly between independent cinema, mainstream blockbusters and acclaimed television roles.

His portrayal of Nucky Thompson in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire brought him Golden Globe success and critical acclaim.

Away from acting, Steve has spoken often about his early life as a New York City firefighter.

He joined the FDNY in 1980, working at Engine 55 in Little Italy.

After the attacks of 11 September 2001, he quietly returned to his former firehouse to assist his colleagues, working 12-hour shifts for several days to help sift through the rubble at Ground Zero.

He later said he did not speak publicly about his service at the time, explaining he was with his old crew, and it was personal.

His net worth is estimated at around $40 million, up from earlier estimates of $35 million, earned through his extensive acting, directing, producing and voice-work career.