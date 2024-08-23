Steve Martin has always "admired and respected" Selena Gomez.

Steve Martin has heaped praise on Selena Gomez

The 79-year-old actor stars alongside Selena, 32, on their hit TV series 'Only Murders in the Building', and Steve has admitted that he's always respected the actress, describing Selena as "dignified and sophisticated".

Steve - who also stars on the show alongside Martin Short - told E! News: "When we first met Selena, she was already self-possessed and dignified and sophisticated. So, if anything, we've just seen that creep up a little bit, as it should with maturity.

"But he she was already there - a real person we admired and respected."

Similarly, Selena has relished the experience of working with Steve and Martin.

The brunette beauty - who plays the part of Mabel Mora on the show - said: "It's just been a joy to have people I can look up to and just be reminded that life is good."

Despite her success, Selena previously revealed that she hasn't "even scratched the surface" of her acting ambitions.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Acting has, and will always be, my heart.

"There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me."

Selena was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for 'Only Murders in the Building', and she was quickly congratulated by her co-stars.

The actress shared: "I received flowers from [Martin and Steve].

"I’m in LA, Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy."

Selena has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series gong at the Emmys, and regardless of whether she wins the accolade or not, she already feels like a winner.

Selena explained: "I was just honoured to be on such a show that was recognised.

"I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honour.

"In my mind, I feel like I already won."