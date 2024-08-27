Steve Martin loves the mystery element of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Steve Martin co-created the hit TV show

The 79-year-old actor - who stars alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short on the hit TV series - has revealed that he loved the experience of shooting season four of the show.

Steve told 'Extra': "It's been really fun. The mystery-solving part is really fabulous this season."

Season four of the show sees the gang move from New York City to Hollywood, after they're are offered a movie about their podcast.

Steve - who co-created the show - explained: "We've been offered - we think - a movie about our podcast, but we don't really understand that it's going to be played by different people. So, we go to Hollywood and we are introduced to our doppelganger stars, we go to a Hollywood party, and then it takes off from there."

'Only Murders in the Building' has been a big success since the show premiered in 2021 - but Martin Short previously admitted to having some doubts about working with Selena.

The 73-year-old actor told PEOPLE: "The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed. And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like? I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare'.

"Right away - from the first second we started to the make-up room - it was, like, fabulous."

Martin also revealed that he admires Selena's professional attitude.

He said: "[She's] so good, so talented, such a pro - it's fabulous."

Prior to that, Selena heaped praise on her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars.

The brunette beauty initially felt anxious about working with the likes of Martin and Steve, but she ultimately relished the experience.

Selena told The Wrap: "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills."