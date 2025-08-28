Rachel Zegler feels "indebted" to Steven Spielberg.

Rachel Zegler has heaped praise on Steven Spielberg

The 24-year-old actress - who is currently starring in Evita in London's West End - has taken to social media to heap praise on the legendary filmmaker, who previously cast her in West Side Story, the 2021 romantic-drama movie.

Alongside a series of throwback images of herself and Spielberg, Rachel wrote on Instagram: "we had a very special guest @officialevita last weekend — a man who believed in me when i was 17 and is the reason i was ushered into the many opportunities i have been blessed with thus far. seven years later and he’s still so supportive of every venture, and i couldn’t be more thankful. steven spielberg, you changed my life. (sic)"

Rachel admitted that she's more than grateful for Steven's help and support.

The Hollywood star continued: "i may never be truly able to return the favor, but i hope a performance of “rainbow high” every now and then gives you some comfort in knowing i am taking care of the career (kristie and) you’ve so graciously given me. grateful isn’t the right word. indebted, maybe. you get the picture. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Rachel starred in Snow White, the Disney musical fantasy film, earlier this year, and she previously revealed that Spielberg played an important role in her casting.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rachel shared: "I actually got a really glowing recommendation from Steven Spielberg to Marc Webb, who directed Snow White.

"And I also got a text from Steven kind of alluding to the fact that I had gotten the part [of Snow White] before I found out."

Rachel revealed at the time that she still has a very good relationship with Spielberg, who is widely recognised as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Rachel - who starred in Snow White alongside Gal Gadot - said: "I wished him a Happy Father’s Day, as one does, and he texted me a bunch of apple emojis as a response!"