Steven Spielberg was among showbiz greats to receive a top US honour at the White House.

Steven Spielberg was among those honoured by Joe Biden

The ‘E.T.’ director, 77, joined Oscar-winner Spike Lee, 67, and historical documentary maker Ken Burns, 71, in being awarded National Medals of Arts in Washington D.C. on Monday (21.10.24).

‘Work It’ hitmaker Missy Elliott, 53, ‘Frozen’ star Idina Menzel, 53, and ‘Taxi’ actress Queen Latifah, 54, were also honoured by retiring President Joe Biden alongside the filmmakers at the National Arts and Humanities Reception in the East Room of the White House.

Director and writer Aaron Sorkin, 63, ‘Roots’ star LeVar Burton, 67, were also recognised with medals.

Celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain – who died in 2018 aged 61 - was posthumously honoured.

The medals were either for 2022 or 2023.

Biden, 81, said to the 39-strong group: “Just let me say this – you have broken barriers, you blazed new trails, you redefined culture.

“You’re the truth-tellers, the bridge builders, the change seekers, and above all, you’re the masters of your craft who have made us a better America for all you’ve done.

“You also help us find meaning and purpose in the ordinary, as well as the extraordinary, providing hope, wisdom and laughter when we need it.”

According to the US Government website, the medals are awarded to those “deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.”

The award-winners could be seen wearing the gold medal attached with a purple ribbon around their necks.

Meanwhile, Biden used his speech to highlight that the arts and humanities industries “matter now more than ever”.

Last year, Bruce Springsteen was handed his Medal of the Arts alongside fellow class of 2021 recipients such as Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mindy Kaling.