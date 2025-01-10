Stevie Nicks is visited by her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie “a lot”.

Stevie Nicks has claimed she is often joined onstage by late bandmate Christine McVie

The spiritual former frontwoman of the legendary rock band still feels the presence of the beloved keyboard player and vocalist, who died in November 2022, at the age of 79, after a stroke and cancer battle, especially when she’s onstage.

During her solo shows, the 76-year-old singer pays a special tribute to Christine with a montage of the pair together, but she avoids looking at it because it makes her too emotional.

She is quoted by the Daily Star as saying: “We have a really beautiful montage of her and me. I never turn around and look, I can’t because I’ll start to sob.

“So I just don’t look at it. She’s gone, but she’s not gone. She’s with me a lot.

“I feel her presence all the time, especially on stage. She’s here.”

Following Christine’s death, Stevie claimed that Fleetwood Mac would not perform again.

In an interview with MOJO magazine, she said: "When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?

"There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

Meanwhile, the band’s "trials and tribulations" are set to explored in a new "fully authorised" documentary.

Directed by Frank Marshall, the Apple Original Films and Apple TV+ film will chronicle the legendary group's "extraordinary story" in their own words.

Referencing their 1977 album 'Rumours', they announced on social media: “It’s not a Rumour. From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac.”

The synopsis read: “The film will explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy — a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.”

As well as new interviews with the group's surviving members – also including Mick Fleetwood, 77, John McVie, 79, and 75-year-old former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham - there will be archival interviews Christine and "never-before-seen" footage.