Stevie Nicks doesn't want to live to her 90s

The 76-year-old singer has vowed to keep "raging and dancing" into her final years but admitted she will be living "hatefully" as she has no desire to reach her 90s and isn't "looking forward" to it.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I can’t get [Covid] again. I mean, I’m old, so I’ll only be around for another 15 years. But you guys have another 30 or 40 years, so you should think about it.

"I’ll probably live to be hatefully 95 years old. I have no want to be that old, honestly. I mean, I’ll have an electric scooter, and I will be raging and I will keep dancing.

"But I’m not looking forward to that, really — I think that’s too old. My mom died at 84, and my dad died at about 80, but I’m a younger person at 76 than they were at 76. So I figured 88, 89."

However, the Fleetwood Mac singer insisted she isn't afraid of dying, but she's concerned about "getting everything together" and finding enough time for her hobbies.

She said: "I’m not afraid of dying, but what I am afraid of is not getting everything together, because I’m so busy. And that’s why I’m really glad this tour’s over, so that I can go and work on an album.

"I haven’t been able to do a lot of the creative things that I love in many, many years. I draw, I write songs, and I write poetry. I’d like to make a perfume because I actually have a smell that I love. I like to design blankets. Cashmere blankets are my favourite thing."

Stevie has no plans to retire but will stop her concerts in their current form when they start to feel "age inappropriate".

Asked if she will give up one day, she said: "Well, if I can stay looking pretty good.… When I think that it’s age inappropriate, I won’t do it anymore.

"But then I think I would just bring the shows down.

"I’d be happy to tour all the beautiful gothic theatres of the United States and Europe, and do two hours and be able to sit in a chair for some of it.

"Do some songs in my whole catalogue that I’ve always wanted to do and never done."