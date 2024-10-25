Stevie Nicks has worn a bracelet gifted to her by Taylor Swift for nearly a year.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 76, was given the jewellery by Taylor, 34, engraved with the letters ‘TTPD’ in reference to the singer’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album – for which Stevie write a poem that was printed on the inside of CD casings for the 16-track record.

Stevie told Rolling Stone magazine during an interview while pointing to the piece: “Do you see my little bracelet? I haven’t taken it off for almost a year.”

The singer also said of her worship of Taylor while referring to the performer’s 35-year-old boyfriend Travis Kelce: “She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man.”

Stevie added she hopes Taylor and Travis will “fall deeper and deeper in love” and “ride off into the sunset”.

She went on about the set-up of the relationship between NFL player Travis and Taylor: “He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that.

“I just want all of that for her.”

Stevie’s ‘TTPD’ bracelet has become a constant feature in Stevie’s on-stage outfits.

She wore it last May at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival and earlier this month sported it during her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance.

Stevie also told Rolling Stone about how she had given a gift to Travis: “I like to design blankets. Cashmere blankets are my favourite thing.

“That is what I buy for my friends if there’s a special occasion. I bought Travis Kelce a blanket.”

Stevie and Taylor’s bond stretches back years, from when the pair performed together in 2010 at the Grammys.