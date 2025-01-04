Zendaya is still "figuring out" her hobbies.

Zendaya is still learning about herself off-screen

The 28-year-old actress - who first found fame as a child - has admitted that she's still learning about herself off-screen.

Zendaya - who is in a relationship with her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland - told W Magazine: "It’s a thing that I’m figuring out. What other than work brings me joy?"

The Hollywood star has tried her hand at various activities over recent years, including pottery and baking. But Zendaya feels she's still on a journey of self-discovery.

She said: "For me, it’s been about trying new things, as stupid as it sounds, like pottery or anything with your hands. I can make a good scone now, you know? It’s just trying to discover what my life is outside of the presentation of who I am."

Last year, Zendaya claimed that exercise helps her to feel "less anxious".

The movie star doesn't have a strict workout routine, but Zendaya feels that exercising can be really beneficial for her mental health.

She told Vogue: "It’s a joke amongst my friends and family, but I don’t have a workout practice, per se. I’m not the best at keeping up with it."

Despite this, Zendaya recognises the value of staying healthy and active.

The actress - who played a professional tennis player in 'Challengers', the 2024 sports drama film - said: "I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way. But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself.

"My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to - but when I make myself do it, I realise it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious.

"I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself. I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all."