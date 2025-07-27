Tyla felt "trapped" following the success of Water.

Tyla has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years

The 23-year-old singer released her chart-topping single in 2023, and Tyla admits that the success of the track changed her life.

She told The Sun newspaper at a Q and A in London: "For a while, especially last year, I felt so trapped.

"Like, ‘Oh my word, I blew up and I just have to have everything right and everything has to be perfect now because the world is looking.’

"It was kind of stressful for me."

Tyla recently released We Wanna Party, her debut mixtape, and she relished the experience of being able to "experiment" with new sounds and ideas.

She explained: "I wasn’t planning on doing this. I was just making music at the beginning of the year. It was mainly for an album.

"But as I got closer to summer, I was like, ‘Hey the songs I was making were too good ... where are the summer songs?

"We need some summer songs right now’ and I am just too excited to hold on to them. I really just want people to hear it and party to it, and see how I’ve grown through the years and just see who I am now."

Tyla actually thinks having "a little bit of arrogance" has helped her to navigate the stresses of the music industry.

She said: "I just always knew I had something in me.

"I just always had that kind of peace knowing that this is the life I’m gonna live.

"I don’t let anybody or anything limit me or put me in a box. I think I’m just confident.

"A lot of people say arrogant, but I think everyone needs a little bit of arrogance, especially to make it in this industry and to make people believe in your music.

"If you’re not that proud and you don’t believe in your stuff as strongly as you should, why would someone else?"

Meanwhile, Tyla previously admitted that fame has robbed her of a normal life, meaning she can't go anywhere without security.

The singer told British Vogue magazine: "Sometimes I even cry over it. I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s."