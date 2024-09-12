Suki Waterhouse has gushed that Robert Pattinson is the "greatest" dad.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are loving life as first-time parents

The 32-year-old singer and the 'Twilight' star, 38, welcomed their first child together, a little girl, whose name they are keeping private, in March, and the new mom has heaped praise on her partner's parenting and says they are having "more and more fun" with their little bundle.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Wednesday (11.09.24), she said of her partner: “He’s the greatest.

“I’ve had the best day with her today and showing her around New York City is heaven.

“It’s the best. And it’s just getting more and more fun.”

Asked which parent she is most like, Suki replied: “I don’t know. It’s just always changing. She has such a sweet nature. It’s really sweet to see.”

Robert recently admitted he feels simultaneously “very old” and “very young” since he became a father.

He said in a video posted on X: “(Being a father) makes me feel very old and very young at the same time.”

Adding his baby is “so cute”, he went on: “I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can kinda see who she is already.’”

Robert and Suki were photographed pushing a pram in Los Angeles in March but the couple – who are renowned for keeping their private life under wraps – and had not confirmed they were expecting a baby until Suki debuted her bump during a concert in Mexico in November 2023.

She wore a skintight pink dress and told fans at the time: “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ’cause I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Weeks later, she displayed her baby bump during a night out in New York City with Robert and their friend Taylor Swift, 34, at the premiere of the film ‘Poor Things’.

Suki opened up about being a mother during her performance at Coachella in April.

She told the crowd: “I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down.

“I love amazing ladies, and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”