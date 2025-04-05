Finn Wolfhard had a "blind optimism" at the start of his career.

The 22-year-old actor actually spent years trying to establish himself as a director, before he received the financial backing to make 'Hell of a Summer', his comedy-horror film.

Finn - who is best known for playing Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - told People: "It was a long process. I started writing this movie at 16 ... and I don't know how we got through it.

"That was the entire process, but we were lucky enough to have amazing people behind us and producers that really believed in us as filmmakers."

Finn confessed to being blindly optimistic earlier in his career, when he assumed that he'd easily find support for all of his projects.

The actor-turned-director said: "Being a teenager - and just having a door shut in your face over and over and over again - you just had this blind optimism, or blind confidence, because you don't really see what the worst thing that can happen is by sending a script to this person or sending a script to that person and trying to get your foot in the door.

"I think, in a lot of ways, being young really helped."

Finn's outlook has changed over recent years, with the actor insisting that he's now "at peace" with the situation.

The 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' star said: "I'm only 22, that's still very young, and even though I made a film, I'm expecting to still be treated like I'm a younger person that doesn't really know what they're doing. But I'm at peace with proving it to people however many times.

"I think it's something that gets easier over time, because it just becomes a part of the process, and then, slowly, it goes away, I guess, as you get older."

Finn has also released music with The Aubreys in recent years, and he previously described his music as a "personal journey".

Speaking about his music ambitions, Finn told Kerrang! magazine: "I just like writing songs, putting them out, and making music accessible. As long as someone can hear it and relate to it, that’s really all that I care about.

"I definitely don’t feel like I’m trying to take over the world! It’s my own personal journey and relationship with music, so it’s less about cultural impact."