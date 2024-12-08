Lindsay Hubbard has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old reality star split from Carl Radke just over a year ago and then quickly found love again with a new man - whose identity she has not disclosed publicly - but revealed on Sunday (08.12.24) that they had welcomed a daughter named Gemma together.

She wrote on Instagram: "She’s here!! Gemma Britt Kufe."

Lindsay - who is best known for starring on the Bravo reality show 'Summer House' - previously revealed that she had no intention of informing her ex-boyfriend that she was pregnant by another man so soon after they had split up.

At the time, she told People: "I'm sure he'll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I'm not calling him up and having a conversation with him. That relationship is in my past, and I can't really focus on my past anymore because I'm so focused on my present and my future.

"And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It's just not my problem anymore."

Lindsay had been aware of the gender of her baby throughout much of the pregnancy but decided not to disclose the information publicly.

She said: "We're not telling anyone what we're having yet, but the second we found out we were like, 'Okay, let's talk about names,' We already have one in mind, but we'll see if it sticks as the months go on."

"I've been very lucky and blessed that the pregnancy has been fairly easy. I've had no morning sickness, no nausea — if anything, it's been the opposite because my pregnancy hunger is insatiable. But it's been a really, really easy pregnancy.

"I'm just excited to actually be able to talk about it publicly now and share in the celebration with our friends.

"I'm a very 'scream from the rooftops' kind of girl. I'm just ready to let it all out now."