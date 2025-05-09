Nicole Scherzinger has "come a long way" from her "very humble beginnings" in life.

Nicole Scherzinger has been nominated for a Tony Award

The 46-year-old star has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in 'Sunset Boulevard', and Nicole felt "really grateful and happy" when she received the news.

Nicole - who is among the nominees for the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical gong - told 'Extra': "I couldn’t be happier because this is what I’ve always dreamed of since I was a little girl, you know, to perform and to do theatre and musical theatre ever since I saw 'Miss Saigon', and this is over 30 years in the making.

"One of my best friends from my youth performing arts school in Louisville, Kentucky, Sarah Gettlefinger, reminded me, she’s like, ‘Don’t you remember we used to cut pep rallies to work on our art and our theatre and our craft at that young age?’ And I was like 'You’re right.' So it’s beautiful to be here and I just feel so fulfilled."

Nicole subsequently reflected on the journey she's been on in her career.

The singer - who is best known for starring in The Pussycat Dolls - said: "I think it was my director Jamie Lloyd that FaceTimed me from London, and like I said, I’ve come a long way from little Nicole and where I come from and very humble beginnings and I’ve gone through a lot of nos and a lot of rejections to get here, and I think why I’m so grateful is I’m really proud of the show and the work that we’re doing."

Nicole has found the show to be an exhausting experience. However, she's also relished the challenge.

The 'Right There' hitmaker said: "I always say, I’ve never been more exhausted but more fulfilled. It’s what I asked for, it’s what I prayed for, and I’m ready to show up 110 percent every time. It’s that gratitude, it’s keeping perspective.

"I got a lot of love to give inside and a lot to give and I get to give that every night and day sometimes, eight shows a week, and I love it!"