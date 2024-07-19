Susan Sarandon is "open" to the idea of finding love again.

Susan Sarandon wants to find love again

The 77-year-old actress was initially married to Chris Sarandon from 1967 until 1979 and has daughter Eva Amurri, 39, with former partner Franco Amurri but also has Jack, 35, and Miles, 32, with Tom Robbins - whom she split from in 2009 - and is still keen on the idea of finding an "adventurer" to share life with.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm open to love. On every level, absolutely. I wouldn't say I'm looking for a guy to share my medicine cabinet, but I love an adventurer. On every level, absolutely. I wouldn't say I'm looking for a guy to share my medicine cabinet, but I love an adventurer."

The 'Thelma and Louise' star recently saw her daughter Eva - who was initially married to Kyle Martino from 2011 until 2020 and has two sons with him - walk down the aisle to tie the knot with Ian Hock and admitted that it was "fabulous" to watch her daughter get married after already having kids.

She said: "A fabulous wedding. This was her second wedding and I think it's kind of fabulous to get married after you already have kids because they were participating and they were so happy about it. It was very small and very intentional and very sweet."

Meanwhile, Susan is now starring in 'The Fabulous Four' alongside Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally and is "hopeful" that the film's older cast will still appeal to a younger audience.

She said: "There are women of all ages that have stories, right? And I think that hopefully it transcends. I mean, I go to movies that star younger people, so I hope that you know kids - one of my boys is here and I think he'll find it fun. Just the silliness of older people."