Taylor Swift terror plot suspect started working at venue days ago

The 34-year-old pop star was due to play three gigs in Vienna, Austria from Thursday (08.08.24), but the concerts were cancelled on Wednesday (07.08.24) due to a planned attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

Officials have revealed a 17-year-old boy suspected to be behind the plot started working at the arena days before the cancellation.

It's said he was employed days ago by a facilities company providing services at the stadium during the shows, while he was arrested by special police forces nearby.

A second suspect, aged 19, has also been arrested.

According to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, the suspect wanted to take his own life and kill "a large crowd at the concert either today or tomorrow".

Weapons were found outside the stadium, while Haijawi-Pirchner said the older suspect was "clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State (IS) and thinks it is right to kill infidels".

In a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday (07.08.24), concert organisers Barracuda Music said: "Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety."

The police investigation centred on the town of Ternitz, where one of the suspects lives with their family. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested before their home was searched and almost half of the town was evacuated.

Ruf confirmed during the press conference that investigators found "chemical substances" that are currently being tested.

What's more, the authorities claim to have unearthed detailed plans of the proposed terror attack.

Taylor was due to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on August 8, 9, and 10, with a large number of fans travelling from overseas to see the pop star in action.

Event organisers have confirmed that ticket holders will receive a full refund.