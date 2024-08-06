Suzanne Somers' widower is sure that she is trying to reach him from the afterlife.

Suzanne Somers has been giving her widower Alan Hamel signs from beyond the grave

The 'Three's Company' actress died in October at the age of 76, following a battle with breast cancer, and Alan c- whom she tied the knot with in 1977 - has noticed signs around the house that she is still here with him.

He told Fox News Digital: "One day I’m in the kitchen with my family, and all of a sudden, Suzanne’s favorite song comes on the audio system; the audio system wasn’t even turned on. It’s a Latin song, and it’s written and performed by someone no one’s ever heard of. It’s a song we used to dance to in the kitchen. It just came on all by itself. And then, when it was over, that was it. The audio system stayed off.

"Later that day, the fireplace started by itself.

"It stayed on for an hour and then it turned off.

"Then one day, a hummingbird flew into our house. It goes to our little breakfast nook where there’s a photograph of Suzanne and me where we’re looking at each other. The hummingbird hovers in between our two faces. Then it flies up and sits on top of the photo.

"A few weeks later, I opened all the doors and windows and I saw the same hummingbird – they all have very distinctive colorings… I walked over and extended my hands. The hummingbird jumps into my hands, and she tucks in her little feet. All I felt was her belly. She felt safe."

The former game show host was at one point "so positive" that the 'Step by Step' star was with him in bed with him one evening, he is convinced that there is life after death and that she will be waiting for him when his time comes.

He said: "When I go to bed at night, during that time when you’re not asleep yet, that’s when I really feel Suzanne’s presence to the point where it’s palpable.".

"I remember one night I was so positive she was in bed with me. I reached over just to check, and of course, she wasn’t there.

"We discard the body, but we still have a soul. The soul is energy. And I have to believe that it finds a dimension or a plane that we don’t understand… I absolutely believe there is an afterlife. I do believe that when my time comes to expire, Suzanne will be waiting for me."