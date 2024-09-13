Sven-Goran Eriksson's funeral has taken place in his native Sweden.

The former England football manager - who died of cancer aged 76 last month - was remembered at Fryksande church in his hometown Torsby on Friday (13.09.24), with the likes of his former captain David Beckham, fellow ex-England boss Roy Hodgson, his dad Sven, 95, children Lina and Johan, partner Yaniseth Alcides, and his ex-girlfriend Nancy Dell'Olio among the 600 gathered to say goodbye.

A single bell tolled as Sven's body was carried into the church shortly after 7am and the service was delivered in both Swedish and English.

Priest Ingela Alvskog, a close friend of Sven's, said: "In spite of his illness, Sven-Goran's last few months were full of life. He received many tributes to him from many people around the world.

"We all remember when hand in hand with his granddaughter Sky at the stadium in Liverpool."

The service - which was broadcast on screens outside the church for gathered fans and well-wishers - also included reflections from Sven's family in the moving personal sermon.

The priest said: “Sven-Goran was genuinely kind and never deliberately caused problems.

“He was a loving father, but not good at going shopping!

“He was not too interested in dancing either, but became quite proficient at the salsa.

“Sven-Goran was never late. He would rather be five or ten minutes early.

“Taking it easy on holiday was never his thing. He loved routine and discipline.

“He loved good food and drink and travelling first class.

“Sven-Goran was mentally strong, even in adversity. He had a will of iron and never gave up. In spite of his illness Sven-Goran’s last few months have been full of life.

“He received many tributes from around the world.”

And said she and his loved ones have “so many beautiful memories” of the star, who she said “brought so much joy” and “a lot of laughter”.

Mourners laughed as she told how he started wearing suits as a teenager and would put a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on his door while he pretended to do homework, when he was instead reading detective novels.

Musical tributes during the funeral service included a singer performing the Italian classic known as 'Volare', a duet of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way', and a reworked personalised version of Sir Elton John's 'Candle in the Wind' sung by Charlotta och Johan Birgersson.

Towards the end of the service, family and closest friends gathered by the coffin to say their final goodbyes, and after they returned to their seats, his body was carried out, with the casket and procession of clergy, family, and invited guests met by a guard of honour formed by Torsby's sports club.

The hearse was then making its way to Kollsbergs rural community museum for eulogies and tributes.