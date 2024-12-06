Meagan Good thinks it is "really sweet" Jonathan Majors asked for her parents permission before he proposed.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are getting married

The couple revealed last month they had got engaged after around 18 months of dating and while the 'Shazam' star didn't want to share any details on how the 35-year-old actor popped the question, she revealed he did so in Paris, France.

Asked about the proposal, the 43-year-old beauty told TMZ: "I'm not going to talk about that but what I will say is we were in Paris with my dad and he asked for my hand in marriage and it was really sweet and really cute. And he asked my mom [too]."

The couple declined to talk about when they plan to get married but after being complimented for being in great shape, Meagan and Jonathan insisted it wasn't part of their wedding preparations.

Asked if they were training hard to get ready for their wedding, Meagan said: "We just try to stay ready, rather than get ready."

And the actress revealed her fiance puts her through her paces when it comes to working out.

Gesturing to the 'Creed III' star, she said: "Body by J."

Jonathan added: "There's no secret."

The couple revealed at the EBONY Power 100 Gala they had got engaged, with Meagan showing off her diamond ring at the red carpet.

And it turned out the event held a special significance for them as they first met in the bathrooms at the bash which celebrates Black excellence and achievement.

Speaking to E! News at the gala, Jonathan said: "EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms in the unisex bathroom."

Last year, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor cas found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation in connection with an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Meagan ignored pleas from her friends to steer clear of the actor - who has insisted he is innocent - and stood by him but has no regrets about her decision.

During a recent appearance on the 'Today' show, she said "Yeah every friend advised me, but at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look at myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum.

"I can always look and say, ‘OK, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart, and I have harmony in my heart ...

"The support that we’ve been able to give each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness … it’s just been really wonderful."