Sydney Sweeney uses fashion to express "different sides" of her personality.

Sydney Sweeney has spoken about her love of fashion

The 26-year-old actress believes that different styles can help to express who she is and how she feels on a particular day.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Sydney explained: "Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself.

"Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back.

"It's a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am."

Sydney - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - admitted that she can't imagine "being one thing for the rest of [her] life".

She said: "It's always going to change. That's what's so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there's so much going on.

"I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life."

Sydney has enjoyed huge success in recent years, and the actress previously confessed to being a "workaholic".

The blonde beauty - who stars on the hit TV shows 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus' - actually claimed that she was too busy to plan her wedding to Jonathan Davino.

Sydney - who has been engaged for more than two years - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

Sydney and Jonathan are producing partners for her Fifty-Fifty Films production company, and the actress loves working with her fiance.

She shared: "I think it's incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with.

"It's amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do."