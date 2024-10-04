Sydney Sweeney is not being financially supported by her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney has insisted she's financially independent

The 27-year-old actress has been dating Jonathan, 40, since 2018 and they got engaged last year, and she's now moved to silence rumours suggesting her older partner pays for everything in their relationship.

She told Glamour magazine: "I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

Sydney went on to insist her partner is not a financial backer for her Fifty-Fifty Films production company, but she does like to use him as a sounding board for her ideas.

She added: "I would love to set the record straight. ou can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

The 'Euphoria' star went on to reveal she doesn't take her financial security for granted since she started earning big bucks in Hollywood and she will never be able to feel "comfortable" because her parents previously went through bankruptcy .

She added: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver.

"I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable."

It comes after Sydney admitted she's still struggling to adjust to life in the spotlight and remains keen to retain as much privacy as possible.

She told ES Magazine: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers. I’m a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well.

"It’s a weird balance, I’m definitely still figuring it out."