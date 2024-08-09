Sydney Sweeney found it a "challenge" to take the summer off.

Sydney Sweeney doesn't enjoy taking time off

The 26-year-old actress is a "workaholic" but has taken a few months to travel and relax, and she admitted she's found it "hard" to completely switch off from her career for a significant amount of time.

Asked how important her time off was, she told America's Cosmopolitan magazine: "You know, it’s a very different feeling for me. I am a workaholic. I love to work and I love juggling a million things at the same time.

"It was almost like a challenge to myself, to take a step back and allow myself to go into vacation mode. And it’s been hard!

"My friends would hide my phone while I’d be trying to call my team so we could talk scripts and work!"

The 'Euphoria' star has an "amazing" group of friends who help her stay grounded because they don't work in the entertainment industry.

She said: "I have a really amazing friend group where there are a few who are in this industry but most of them are not. You get to step out of what I call 'the bubble' and you see what’s important in life. You see reality, and it grounds and humbles you.

"Most of my friends are still my childhood friends, and that’s why most of them aren’t in the industry because I didn’t grow up in it. It’s very much just going back to my roots."

And while Sydney is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, she thinks it is important to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

She explained: "I think that it’s really important to keep my personal life personal. I became an actor because I loved playing characters. I loved creating stories and jumping in and learning everything that I could about other people.

"I never really thought that people would be interested in Sydney. I thought that they’d want to see my character, and so I want to keep it about the work."

The 'Anyone But You' star turns 27 next month but she's always felt like an "old soul" so doesn't think about her actual age.

She said: "I’ve always felt like an old soul, so I’ve never really looked at my 'birthday age' as something big. I just set goals for myself and whether I hit them at 27, 28, or 29, if I keep working toward those goals, I’m proud of myself and happy."