Sydney Sweeney was fascinated by the women who criticised her bathwater soap.

Sydney Sweeney looks at what people are saying about her

The 27-year-old actress teamed up with the men's personal hygiene brand Dr. Squatch in May to launch a soap called Bathwater Bliss - which she claims contained her bathwater - and she has insisted other women were the main critics of the stunt.

She told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting."

Referring to the viral racy scene in Jacob Elordi's 2023 film Saltburn, she continued: "They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater."

The "medium grit" soap bar had olive, sustainable palm and coconut oils, shea butter, natural fragrance, Sydney’s bath water, sand, mica, kaolin clay and sea salt.

Bathwater Bliss launched on June 6, and sold out in seconds, while the Euphoria star insisted she isn't fazed by any backlash as she likes to keep track of what her audience is saying.

She explained: "I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience.”

Meanwhile, Sydney recently came under fire for an American Eagle denim campaign.

The retailer revealed a series of adverts with the star with the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," but the pun was met with a fierce backlash on social media as the phrase "great genes" has a historical association with eugenicists - who claim that humanity can be improved genetically through selective breeding.

While Sydney is yet to address the American Eagle jeans advert, the brand defended the actress amid the online criticism.

The fashion label wrote in an Instagram post on August 1: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.

"We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

American Eagle's chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said that signing up Sydney was big for the company because the actress is the "It girl of the moment".

He told WWD: "I think this is potentially one of the biggest gets in American Eagle history.

"Sydney Sweeney is the It girl of the moment, and she is helping us create the It jeans campaign of the season. Sydney really encapsulates American Eagle.

"She is the girl who can play the red carpet, but she's also the girl next door, and that duality really defines Gen Z and Millennials."