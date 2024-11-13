Sydney Sweeney would "absolutely love" to work with Glen Powell again.

The 27-year-old actress starred alongside Glen, 36, in the 2023 rom-com 'Anyone but You', and Sydney has revealed that she would love to reunite with her co-star in the future.

The blonde beauty told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "We definitely are very supportive of each other’s careers. We watch and talk about each other’s projects all the time, or even if we’re both debating between projects, we’ll call each other up and ask for advice.

"I just saw him last week and we were talking through some projects, so we definitely have a really great working relationship. We would absolutely love to work on something else together."

'Anyone but You' became a big success despite having a modest opening at the box office. Sydney has now credited her fans for the film's success.

She explained: "It was all because of the fans.

"I loved it. I felt like none of it was forced on the audience. They really fell in love with it themselves and they shared that love with everybody. I love that the marketing came from them."

Sydney and Glen were romantically linked to each other during the 'Anyone but You' press tour, and the Hollywood duo have previously suggested that they leaned into the speculation in order to promote the movie.

Sydney - who is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino - explained: "Once it did become a success, a lot of the interviews were just questions about it, so I don’t know if we necessarily were planning on ever talking about the strategy behind any of it.

"We just had very specific questions and when you say no to a question, people think that you’re a b****, so."