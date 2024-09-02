Sydney Sweeney loves playing Cassie Howard in 'Euphoria'.

Sydney Sweeney loves playing Cassie Howard

The 26-year-old actress has played Cassie on the hit HBO drama series since 2019, and Sydney has revealed that she can't wait to begin shooting season three of the hit TV show in January.

The blonde beauty - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi - told PEOPLE: "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it."

Sydney actually loves exploring the darker side of her on-screen character.

She confessed: "I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me."

Sydney has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, but she previously admitted that she was still "navigating" fame.

The Hollywood star confessed that she was still adjusting to her own fame and success.

The actress told ES Magazine in 2023: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers. I’m a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well.

"It’s a weird balance, I’m definitely still figuring it out."