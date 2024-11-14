Sydney Sweeney "tried to hide" her personality at the start of her career.

Sydney Sweeney has discussed the challenges of fame

Sydney Sweeney has discussed the challenges of fame

The 27-year-old actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, but Sydney has never felt sure about what she should and shouldn't share with the public.

Asked what advice she'd give her younger self, Sydney - who is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino - told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I actually think about this often. I go back and forth.

"One way is, 'Sydney, don’t give them any part of you, only talk work.' Then there’s another part of me where I wish that I could have started off and been so openly me that there’s no questioning things that I say.

"I just tried to hide who I was for so long because I wanted a little bit of myself for myself. I didn’t want to give it all away."

Sydney observed that people are inclined to "create their own idea of who you are".

She continued: "Then when you just talk about work, people are annoyed or bored or - what I’ve noticed the most - they just create their own idea of who you are. I see that all the time with me."

Sydney previously admitted that she's still adjusting to the pressures of fame and success.

The Hollywood star told ES Magazine: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers."