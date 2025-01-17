SZA misses close pal Mac Miller and is forever "grateful" to him for spotting her talent “before most”.

SZA is 'grateful' to the late Mac Miller for believing in her talent 'before most'

The ‘Saturn’ hitmaker, 35, is featured on the late rapper’s second posthumous album, ‘Balloonerism’, which was released on Friday (17.01.25), on the track ‘DJ’s Chord Organ’, and has admitted she wishes he was here to see “how right” he was “about everything”.

Sharing a link to stream the record, she wrote on X: "I love my friend I miss my friend . Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1 . Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was . Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW. (sic)"

The estate of the star - who tragically died at the age of 26 of an accidental overdose in 2018 – said the album was a deeply "important" project for Mac, and after the songs leaked online, they wanted to give fans the official record.

Many of the tracks seen Mac ask raw questions about death, which are even more poignant since he's no longer here.

On the track 'Rick's Piano', which features studio wizard Rick Rubin - who worked with the artist on his 2018 album 'Swimming' - on the keys, he raps: “F*** the future … What does death feel like?/ I wonder what death feels like?”

The album is accompanied by an animated short film helmed by Samuel Jerome Mason, which was released in cinemas before the record's release and is available on Prime Video.

His estate said in a statement about the collection: “We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist.

“Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing ‘Balloonerism’ was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world.”

His family previously shared his album ‘Circles’ in 2020, which was intended to be a companion record to his last record ‘Swimming’.

At the time, they admitted that deciding to release the work had been a tough decision.

They explained in a post on his Instagram page: "This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it - how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfinity.

"Thank you to all the fans who've supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.

"With humility and gratitude. Malcolm's family (sic)"