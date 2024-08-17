Jeff Goldblum doesn't take his own fame "too seriously".

The 71-year-old actor has enjoyed a huge amount of success and acclaim during the course of his career - but Jeff tries to remain level-headed about his own fame.

Speaking to The Independent, Jeff explained: "I’m happy that somebody has seen what I intended to put out there. And if some people like it, it’s always delightful and I’m happy to make contact with them.

"But like Zeus, there’s always the trap that you can think it’s not going to be very fleeting, and that it’s potentially superficial. So I think you can’t take it too seriously."

Jeff remains "grateful and appreciative" of everything he's managed to achieve in the movie business.

The 'Independence Day' star said: "You know, I wanted to be an actor in the worst way from ten years old. And I still pinch myself, going, ‘Gee, this is a miraculous opportunity. It’d be a shame if you don’t make the most of it.’ So I just try to show up to work and be grateful and appreciative of it all."

Last year, Jeff described himself as a "humble student".

The actor also confessed that he falls "way short in many things" in life.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "I’m not good at everything. I’m a humble student. I fall way short in many things, but I try not to be irritated.

"I try to take it as a humbling lesson and an opportunity to grow.

"I can think of a million things. I’m not a bad packer - although I leave it till the last minute - but I’m a horrible folder. I’m not a very good cook. I’m not particularly handy around the house. I have a bad sense of direction. I’m not good with technology."