'I take pretty good care of myself': Willie Nelson isn't worried about dying

Willie Nelson isn't worried about dying.

The 91-year-old musician insisted he is in "pretty good shape physically" and doesn't believe he has "any reason to worry about dying".

He said: "I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying. I take pretty good care of myself.

"And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story."

He explained that continuing to perform keeps him young, saying: ""I get a lot of fun out of playing for an audience. There's a great energy exchange there. It's what keeps me going."

Willie also revealed his hopes that he will be remembered for his music.

He said: "I had a good time. And I did what I came here to do: make music."

Meanwhile, Willie previously revealed that he always celebrates his birthday over two days, April 29th, the day he was born, and April 30th, the date his birth was registered.

He said: "I was born before midnight on the 29th, but it didn't get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th. So it went out officially as the 30th. I just do both days."

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently branded Willie "the coolest" after they met up at a Kamala Harris presidential campaign rally in Houston, Texas last month.

Sharing a series of photos from the event, including some in which she sported one of Willie's iconic red bandanas, Beyonce wrote on Instagram: "The Great Willie! You are the coolest!

"I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1. (sic)"

The 43-year-old star recalled how she and her Destiny's Child bandmates had "fanned out" during their first meeting with the country legend several years ago.

She added: "You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny’s Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago.

"And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!

"You are one of our national treasures.

"Sending my love to you."

Willie appears on 'Smoke Hour' on Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' album.