50 Cent doesn't allow social media criticism to affect him.

50 Cent has a big following on social media

The chart-topping star controls his own social media accounts, but he doesn't take platforms like Instagram and X "so seriously".

The 49-year-old rapper - who has millions of followers on both platforms - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I try to not take things so seriously.

"On social media, in general, you’ll see the worst things that you could see about yourself when you’re a celebrity. You’ll see things that will adjust your emotional state if you’re not prepared for it. And I’m so accustomed to it that I’ll go, 'OK.'"

50 feels confident in himself and what he's achieved during his career.

As a result, the award-winning star doesn't worry too much about what strangers think of him and his career.

The New York-born rap star - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - explained: "As a metaphor, a person across the street looks at you and because they see the clothes you got on they assume, right? 'He thinks he’s smarter than all of us.' If they assume that and they don’t know you, are you the kind of person that would go across the street? Because that would require energy for you to cross the street.

"For me, the position that I’m in makes me look across the street and if I identify it as something negative or uncomfortable, then I don’t go across the street to explain myself. I simply say, 'F*** you,' from across the street, and I keep going. And I only do this because if it doesn’t affect me emotionally, then it doesn’t slow me down from my journey."