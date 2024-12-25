Tallulah Willis has got engaged.

Tallulah Willis is engaged (c) Instagram

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (23.12.24) to reveal she and her partner Justin Acee are set to get married, showing off her stunning engagement ring in a series of photos.

The post was simply captioned: "Everyday @justinacee."

It was accompanied by three photos in which she showed off her ring, one a close-up of the pair's hands, another of them sharing a kiss while Tallulah had her hand up to Justin's face, and another of the actress holding her mom Demi Moore's pup Pilaf.

In addition, she shared a video of Justin showing off a pathway adorned with red rose petals and candles that directed her inside a Christmas tree-filled living room, seemingly the site of the proposal.

Tallulah's eldest sister Rumer, 36, wrote on her own Instagram Story: "Baby sis is engaged. Love you so much."

And on her sibling's announcement post, the 'House Bunny' actress commented: "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

And their other sister, Scout Willis, 33, shared teary-eyed and diamond ring emojis on her own Instagram Story as she wrote: "My angels are engagedddddddddddddd (sic)"

Tallulah's stepmother, Emma Hemming Willis - who is married to her dad Bruce Willis - simply commented with two red heart emojis.

It is unclear how long Tallulah and Justin have been together.

She was previously engaged to Dillon Buss but in May 2023, she revealed the director - who popped the question in 2021 - had called off their relationship in June 2022 as she reflected on a difficult period that had seen her face her own health issues and her dad diagnosed with a form of dementia.

Writing about her eating disorder and treatment for Vogue magazine, she revealed: "In fact what happened was that in June of last year, my boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me, and my family stepped in as they had done before and sent me to Driftwood Recovery, in Texas.

"I was introduced to a variety of therapies, my medication was retooled, and I was given a new diagnosis: borderline personality disorder, an illness that impairs the ability to regulate emotions and find stability in relationships.

"By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better. I realised that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family—to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents.

"An emaciated body wouldn’t do that. I had felt the weight of people worrying about me for years, and that put me on my knees."