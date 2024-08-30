Tallulah Willis' autism diagnosis gave her a "level of validation".

Tallulah Willis has opened up about her autism diagnosis

The 30-year-old actress was diagnosed with the neurological and developmental disorder in 2023, and Tallulah actually felt relieved to learn that "these things are not just in [her] head".

Speaking to PEOPLE, she shared: "That there's not a feeling of, 'Oh, I need to be less.' Because there's a sensation of, 'I'm safe being who I am. I just require a different set of tools to navigate.'"

Tallulah actually looks at her autism as a "superpower".

She added: "I feel very fortunate. And with that comes my responsibility and my desire to continue to create awareness and advocacy, particularly on females getting late-in-life diagnoses."

Tallulah was diagnosed with autism last year, and the actress subsequently admitted that the diagnosis "changed [her] life".

Tallulah - who is the daughter of movie stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - shared a throwback video on Instagram from when she was a child, in which the 'Die Hard' actor had her in his arms while being interviewed. And as Bruce - who has now retired because he is battling FTD, a form of dementia - was speaking, his daughter rubbed his head and played with his ear.

She captioned her post: “Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic [cry laughing emoji] (sic)"

In the comments, a follower praised Tallulah for her candidness and asked if she was diagnosed as a child.

Tallulah - who previously battled anorexia - replied: “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. (sic)"

Meanwhile, in another comment to a fan, Tallulah referred to herself as "neurospicy".