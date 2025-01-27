Tan France will make his acting debut in 'Deli Boys'.

The 'Queer Eye' star will have a guest role in Hulu's upcoming comedy series and the 41-year-old stylist can't wait for people to see him in action.

He announced on his Instagram Story: “It’s @hulu official…. I joined @deliboyshulu for my first acting role ever. I cannot wait for you to see this INCREDIBLE show!(sic)"

According to Variety, the 'Next in Fashion' host will play Zubair, a British Pakistani South London gang leader who is described as “smart, intimidating and dressed to kill.”

'Deli Boys' - which will premiere on 6 March - stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jaganathan and sees a pair of "pampered" brothers lose everything when their convenience store-magnate father dies suddenly, leading them to uncover his secret life of crime and make an attempt to take on his position in the underworld.

Tan previously hailed his 'Next in Fashion' co-host Gigi his "angel" because of the support she showed when he and husband Rob France had their children.

The designer - who has Ismail, three, and 20-month-old Isaac with his spouse - told E! News: "I called her a lot the first few months of having a kid.

"She was the first person other than my literal family - my biological family, and I consider Gigi a sister.

"My biological family I told first, and then Gigi was the first friend I called. And then the next day, there was a care package at my house with all the essentials that I will need to get me through the first few months. Yeah, she's my angel. I love her."

Tan is happy to place his trust in Gigi - who has four-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik - and they've developed a close bond over recent years.

He said: "We're close-close. We're not just colleagues who do a show together. I trust her more than I do most people."