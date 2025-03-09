Taye Diggs "doesn't have the energy" to go out on dates anymore.

The 54-year-old actor - who was previously married to former 'Wicked' star Idina Menzel and has son Walker Nathaniel, 15, with her - has been single since quietly splitting from Apryl Jones in 2023 but is too "old and tired" actually go anywhere for a romantic evening.

He told UsWeekly: "Lately, because I’m old and tired, I like to order in.

"I don’t have the energy to get dressed up and go out. If I can bring someone over and order food in and watch TV or watch a movie, that’s where my head is now."

The former 'Private Practice' star was then asked if he is good at cooking and admitted that is "absolutely not" the case, but is going to try to improve his skills for the sake of his son.

He said: "Absolutely not. But I would like to. I wish I did because it would give me great pride to be able to say that I cooked for my son. But I’m gonna try to figure that out. I enjoy ordering in, but I would like to learn. In this next year, I would like to be able to cook my kid a really good meal."

Despite his own culinirary shortcomings, Taye admitted that his own parents would "compete" against each other when it came to cooking when he was growing up.

He said: "There was always some kind of a chicken. Chicken Sunday, chicken salad, that’s what I remember. We had a big family, so there was always lots of chicken for the holiday meals.

[My mom and dad] would compete. They both had different strengths. My mom would do the every day [meals], and on special occasions, my dad would get in there and that would always be a little something extra. Things would be a little bit more spicy."