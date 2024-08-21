Taye Diggs has been warned "not to date any 20 year olds" by his teenage son.

The 53-year-old actor has son Walker, 14, with 'Frozen' star Idina Menzel - whom he was married to from 2003 until 2014 - and when asked him what advice his son gives him, admitted that it is mostly to do to with the ages of the women he chooses to see.

He told People: "You know what? He gives me advice. To not date any 20 year olds!"

The 'Private Practice' star and Idina, 53, called time on their marriage after running into some "very complicated" issues and he was later in a relationship with 'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith, 47, from 2014 to 2019 and was most recently linked to singer Apryl Jones, 37, for a period of time from late 2021.

His comments come just weeks after former 'Wicked' actress Idina - who is now married to fellow Broadway star Aaron Lohr - admitted that her son was "great" but really had to learn to adapt to being the parent of a teenager and remember to take things too "personally" amid those tricky yeas.

She said: "He’s great. He’s a teenager, but he still hugs me once in a while so I’ll take that.

"What surprises me is just how mercurial it is, one minute they want nothing to do with you, and the next minute they really show you how much they need you.

"You really have to be on your toes and be willing to get out of their way and out of your own way and not take things too personally. Know that they feel your love but they also need their space."